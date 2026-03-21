TSA strain grows as shutdown fuels long lines and staffing shortages Major airports nationwide continue to see hours‑long lines as the federal government shutdown forces TSA employees to work without pay. The financial strain has led to hundreds of resignations and a spike in sick calls, more than five times the normal rate. Travelers say they’re supporting officers who have continued showing up despite the hardship. At DFW and Love Field, delays have been less severe, though both airports have experienced occasional slowdowns.