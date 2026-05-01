Trump says U.S. has "already won" war with Iran as War Powers deadline arrives President Donald Trump said the United States has “already won the war with Iran,” while also expressing dissatisfaction with a proposed peace deal. Friday marked the 60‑day deadline under the War Powers Act, which requires congressional authorization for military operations unless the president seeks a 30‑day extension. The administration argues the cease‑fire paused that timeline. Trump noted the waiver provision has never been used before. The conflict has continued to keep crude oil prices elevated.