Trump rally shooting is "not going to bring people together," Texas congressman says Right after that shooting [at the Congressional baseball game in 2017], it was going to be a kumbaya moment," said Rep. Roger Williams, the U.S. Representative for Texas' 25th congressional district. "People were going to come together. This was going to be the event that brought Republicans and Democrats together so we could peacefully disagree to disagree. That lasted about two days, and it got worse after that. And there are people talking today about how this moment will bring people together. I'm a positive guy, but it's not gonna bring people together. We're gonna be more divided now than we ever before."