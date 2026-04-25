Tracking severe weather chances in North Texas for the weekend Saturday is a First Alert Weather Day, and it looks to be the best chance for any storm to enter the metroplex later in the day. Expect conditions to be a muggy, breezy, and cloudy day with a conditional threat of severe weather. Highs will be in the low 90s and winds will come from the southeast gusting around 20 mph. The Storm Prediction Center, SPC, has highlighted most of North Texas under a risk for severe weather, especially for counties to the northeast of the metroplex.