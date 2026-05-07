Tornadoes injure 17 and damage hundreds of homes in Mississippi Severe storms in Mississippi left at least 17 people injured and damaged hundreds of homes after three confirmed tornadoes swept through the state. In Lincoln County, residents searched through debris at a devastated trailer park, where one young man collapsed in grief after losing his home. The storms also destroyed a church in Purvis, leaving only a wooden cross standing. Thousands across the state were left without power as officials continued assessing the damage.