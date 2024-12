TikTok to appeal ruling on U.S. ban amid national security concerns TikTok plans to appeal to the Supreme Court to block a law banning the app in the U.S. A U.S. appeals court upheld the law Friday morning, ruling it does not violate the 1st or 5th Amendments. This decision brings the app closer to being banned unless sold to a non-Chinese owner. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill argue TikTok's parent company poses a national security risk.