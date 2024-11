Thousands of potentially ineligible votes cast in Dallas County elections due to system glitch During a special Dallas City Council meeting Tuesday, council members learned there was what's described as a system glitch on the first and possibly second day of early voting. "Where voters were given the wrong ballots for the city or precinct, meaning someone who lives in Dallas but was put in a precinct outside of Dallas, so the city propositions didn't show on their screen," said Cara Mendelsohn.