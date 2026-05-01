Texas U.S. Rep. Fallon discusses security concerns following third assassination attempt U.S. Representative Pat Fallon, R-Frisco, was one of the members of Congress who sat on a task force following the first two assassination attempts on President Trump in 2024. He tells Jack Fink what was asked then and what he will be asking now that there has been a third attempted assassination on President Trump. "There's got to be accountability set," said Fallon. "The outer perimeter is always going to be the most dangerous, so what was the outer perimeter, and were these guests going through magnetometers?"