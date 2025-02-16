Texas-sized effort to get Trump and Congress to reimburse the state billions of dollars for securing CBS News Texas traveled to the nation's Capital where Gov. Greg Abbott met with members of the Texas Congressional delegation and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. We spoke with multiple members of Congress, including Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. Republicans support the governor's request for reimbursement, but Democrats in Congress we spoke with sharply oppose it. (Original air date: February 16, 2025.)