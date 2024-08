Texas Rangers salute and honor our heroes Monday, over 70 marines, sailors and their families were treated to a Texas-sized, VIP experience at Globe Life Field. The service men and women are based in San Diego. They were invited to participate in a pre-game tour, batting practice, and, of course, watch Monday night's game from a suite. Rangers first-baseman Nathaniel Lowe hosted the heroes along with the Rangers Baseball Foundation and American Airlines.