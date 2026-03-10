Texas poised to become world’s largest data‑center market — but at what cost? Texas is rapidly becoming the world’s largest data‑center hub as tech companies race to build facilities to power the AI boom. Nearly 400 data centers already operate in the state, with hundreds more planned. The surge is bringing massive investment and construction, but it’s also raising concerns about strain on the power grid and the impact on rural communities. In Hood County, residents worry that a proposed 30‑building data‑center complex could transform land their families have held for generations.