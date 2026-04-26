Texas offers tax‑free emergency supplies as North Texas recovers from severe storms After a night of destructive storms across North Texas, officials are reminding residents how important it is to be prepared during spring severe‑weather season. Texas is holding its emergency‑supply sales tax holiday this weekend, allowing shoppers to buy items like radios, fire extinguishers, first‑aid kits, axes, generators, batteries and bottled water without paying tax. Both in‑store and online purchases qualify, giving families a chance to restock ahead of more potential severe weather.