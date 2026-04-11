Texas judge temporarily blocks state ban on smokable hemp and THC products Texas hemp shops are once again allowed to sell smokable hemp and THC products after a judge issued a temporary block on the state’s new ban. Store owners say they immediately restocked their shelves once the ruling came down around 5 p.m. and have seen a surge of customers since. Many describe the decision as a major relief, noting that the return of smokable flower has brought an immediate boost in business and morale. The legal fight over the ban continues, but for now, sales can resume statewide.