Texas hemp shops brace as court weighs smokable‑hemp ban Local hemp shops are preparing for a key court hearing next week that could determine whether smokable hemp products remain legal in Texas. At Moon Taxi in Lower Greenville, manager Tess Bratton‑Rodriguez says customers are worried, prompting her to start their 4/20 sale early so people can stock up. The hearing comes as state health officials move forward with new rules banning smokable hemp products and raising fees, a shift that has sparked a legal fight now playing out in court.