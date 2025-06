Texas comptroller change, pending lawsuit from the Texas GOP against the state, THC ban bill's fate Texas congressmen discuss Israel's attempts to take out Iran's nuclear weapon capability. Will Gov. Greg Abbott veto a controversial THC ban Republicans approved? Also, his endorsement of a North Texas lawmaker to become the state's new comptroller, its chief financial officer. The Texas GOP says it intends to take the state to court to force it to close the Republican primaries.