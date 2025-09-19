Watch CBS News

Texas A&M president steps down after classroom video backlash as TEA investigates teacher posts

Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh III has resigned following backlash over a viral classroom video discussing gender identity, which led to the firing of a professor and criticism from state lawmakers. Meanwhile, the Texas Education Agency is investigating nearly 300 complaints against teachers accused of posting inappropriate comments online about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, sparking debate over free speech and professional ethics.
