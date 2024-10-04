Watch CBS News

Tesla issues recall for Cybertruck

Tesla is recalling 27,185 Cybertruck vehicles because of visibility problems with their rearview camera. It is the fifth recall for the stainless steel electric pickup truck since it first hit the road at the end of 2023.
