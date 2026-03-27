Ten U.S. service members hurt in Iranian strike on Saudi air base CBS News confirms that 10 U.S. service members were injured in an Iranian strike on a U.S.-used air base in Saudi Arabia. The attack involved both missiles and drones. Since the U.S.-Israel offensive began four weeks ago, more than 300 American service members have been wounded and 13 have been killed. Iranian missiles carrying cluster warheads were also seen over Israel and the West Bank as Iran continues launching retaliatory strikes against Israel and U.S.-aligned Gulf states.