Teen paralyzed in pool dive finds new dream at SMU: "‘I never thought about college" One year after a life-changing pool accident, 14-year-old Semyon "SJ" Williams Jr. is finding new hope and inspiration. Last June, SJ became quadriplegic after diving into a Frisco-area pool to avoid a wasp. This week, just before the anniversary of the accident, he toured Southern Methodist University’s football facilities — an experience he never imagined.