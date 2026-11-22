Ted Cruz launches ‘Saving Texas’ as Republicans plot 2028 comeback After Democrats flipped the Texas House in a historic election, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz says Republicans are already preparing their comeback. In an exclusive interview with CBS News Texas political reporter Jack Fink, Cruz discusses the launch of his new nonprofit organization, Saving Texas, which aims to recruit candidates, build campaign infrastructure, and help Republicans regain control of the Texas House and key congressional seats by 2028. More