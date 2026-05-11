Suspect accused of opening fire at White House Correspondents' Dinner pleads not guilty Cole Allen, the accused White House Correspondents' Dinner shooter, pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him through his attorney Monday. Allen, who appeared in court in an orange jumpsuit and was shackled at the wrists and feet, is charged with attempting to assassinate President Trump, assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and two gun counts. His attorneys are moving to disqualify all the U.S. attorneys in the Washington, D.C., office from the case, including its top prosecutor, Jeanine Pirro, because of their status as "purported victims and witnesses in this case," they argued in a motion last week. Pirro is a longtime friend of Mr. Trump's, and Allen's attorneys said she has "referenced her status as a potential victim" in media appearances in which she talked about her experience in the ballroom, including one CNN interview in which Pirro said she was "in that combat zone."