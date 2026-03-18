State takes over Dallas‑area foster care after contractor failures put children at risk The state has appointed a receiver to take control of foster care case management in the Dallas region after repeated failures by EMPOWER, the private contractor overseeing services. The I‑Team found EMPOWER began its contract short more than 50 caseworkers, leading to training gaps and missed oversight for children in conservatorship. In its petition, the Department of Family and Protective Services said persistent contract failures placed children in “imminent danger,” citing child fatalities and near‑fatalities. EMPOWER says it plans to work with DFPS and the receiver moving forward.