State Sen. Brandon Creighton on Texas school funding bill State Sen. Brandon Creighton, a Republican from Conroe and chairman of the Senate Education K-16 Committee, speaks with Jack Fink about the school funding bill moving through the Texas Legislature. Creighton said the $8.5 billion legislation restructures the "archaic" ways the state sends money to public schools, and offers permanent pay raises to teachers with more than three years of experience.