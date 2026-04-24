State flags safety gaps at Camp Mystic after flood that killed 27 Texas health officials say Camp Mystic must address several safety and communication failures before it can reopen, months after 25 children and two counselors were killed in July 4th flooding near Kerrville. The Department of State Health Services says the camp still lacks a designated coordinator, has no clear plan for notifying families during emergencies, and doesn’t outline staff responsibilities in a natural disaster. Camp leaders say they’re reviewing the state’s notice and working with DSHS to fix the issues, hoping to resume summer sessions.