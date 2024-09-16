Sean "Diddy" Combs taken into federal custody in New York Sean "Diddy" Combs was arrested and taken into custody by federal authorities in New York Monday night. Details of the charges against Combs were not immediately known. In recent months, the hip-hop mogul has faced multiple accusations of sexual abuse and physical violence. In March, Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami were raided by Homeland Security Investigations agents and other law enforcement officers due to a possible ongoing sex trafficking investigation, U.S. officials said at the time, but no charges were filed then.