Runner with ALS aims for 100 marathons with support from family & friends Troy Pruett, who is training for his 97th marathon at the BMW Dallas Marathon, aims to complete 100 marathons despite being diagnosed with ALS in 2021. Initially devastated by the diagnosis, Troy and his wife Laura found strength in their shared love of running. Now unable to run on his own, Troy is pushed by friends from his running club while wearing a Grinch costume.