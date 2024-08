Rep. Doggett of Austin on Biden stepping down, VP Harris' running mate choice "He couldn't have been more courteous and welcoming in his response," Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D) said. "I thanked him for his sacrifice for the country in stepping aside and giving us a chance for success and he thanked me for my call." Doggett also discussed how the presidential race has changed now that Vice President Harris is the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee.