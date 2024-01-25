Watch CBS News

Recall on Robitussin

Robitussin makers is recalling the Honey CF Max Daytime and Nighttime adult cough syrups. The company, Haleon, says there's possible bacterial contamination that could be harmful to people with compromised immune systems.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.