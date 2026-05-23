Rain chances persist for North Texas this Memorial Day weekend Saturday got off to a loud and rainy start in the morning as a line of thunderstorms moved across North Texas from 2 a.m. until 5 a.m. Gusty winds and hail quarter sized were reported in University Park, Grapevine, and Duncanville. The system pushed eastward, allowing conditions to dry out for the rest of the morning into the early afternoon. However, another disturbance in the late afternoon will increase the chance for additional storms. As of now, no severe weather is expected, but lightning and flooding will stay a concern. The high today will be in the middle 80s. Expect cloudy skies turning mostly sunny by the afternoon.