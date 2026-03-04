Public frustration grows as Dallas leaders debate billion‑dollar City Hall fix or relocation Dallas City Council members spent the day hearing hours of public criticism as they weigh whether to spend roughly $1 billion to repair the aging, 50‑year‑old City Hall or pursue a plan to move out entirely. The meeting grew tense as residents voiced mistrust over the council’s motives, prompting members to suspend normal rules and allow anyone in the chamber to speak. Speakers questioned whether the push to relocate serves the public or private developers, while city staff prepared to present cost and feasibility details during what is expected to be a long evening session.