Public education advocacy director opposes proposed $1 billion for education savings accounts Bob Popinski, Sr. Director of Policy at Raise Your Hand Texas, and Jack Fink discuss the proposed public funding increases for public schools. Popinski also tells Jack why he opposes the proposed $1 billion for education savings accounts in Texas. "Every state that has a voucher program that has expanded per student funding in public schools has gone down and that's a problem," said Popinski.