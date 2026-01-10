Protests spread nationwide after ICE agent fatally shoots Minneapolis woman Protests are planned this weekend in cities across the country — from Seattle to Philadelphia and throughout North Texas — following the shooting death of 37‑year‑old Renee Nicole Good. Authorities say an I.C.E. agent shot and killed Good on Wednesday morning as she drove on an icy Minneapolis street. Demonstrators continue to rally nationwide, calling for accountability and expressing fears that law enforcement responses to protests could escalate.