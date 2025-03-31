Proposed Muslin community in North Texas met with community backlash This project is called "EPIC City" because it's being led by the East Plano Islamic Center, one of North Texas' largest mosques. It is planned to cover more than 400 acres near Josephine and will include 1,000 homes, a faith-based school, a mosque, apartments, a senior living facility and more. The developers say the goal is to create a vibrant, self-sustaining community for muslims...But the project has sparked controversy around the state.