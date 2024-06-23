Potential political fallout from President Biden's two executive actions on immigration President Biden unveils his second executive action on immigration in two weeks. A look at the potential political fallout and how it could impact the presidential race. Senator Ted Cruz introduces a bill to combat a growing problem: non-consensual deepfake sexually explicit images. A North Texas teenage victim and her mother speak out about the problem. With four days until the first big debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump, an expert tells explains how these candidates could win the debate even though the polls show most people have already made up their minds about who they will support on Election Day.