Police search for two missing University of South Florida graduate students Tampa police are asking for help finding two University of South Florida doctoral students from Bangladesh who have been missing since April 16. Nahida Bristi was last seen around 10 a.m. on the Tampa campus, while Jamil Lemoine was spotted about an hour earlier at his residence just north of campus. Family members say it’s unusual for either of them to be out of contact, describing the situation as suspicious. Loved ones told reporters the pair had recently been discussing marriage.