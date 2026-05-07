Police release 911 call after Richardson stabbing suspect warns he plans to kill Richardson police have released a chilling 911 call from Steven Quimby, the man who stabbed four people at a local bar before officers fatally shot him. In the recording, Quimby tells dispatchers he intends to kill as many people as he can unless police stop him. When officers arrived, they found multiple victims already stabbed. Body‑camera video shows officers confronting Quimby outside the bar, repeatedly ordering him to drop the knife before opening fire when he refused. Authorities say the victims survived, and the investigation continues.