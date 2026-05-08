Plano widow battles city over code‑compliance claims she says are unfair An 80‑year‑old Plano widow is fighting the city in court over code‑compliance violations she says are unjust. City officials argue her home is a health hazard, but she insists she’s being targeted and mistreated. A volunteer attorney representing her disputes the city’s assessment, saying the property does not match the city’s description. The case has become a tense standoff over property rights, safety and how the city treats vulnerable residents.