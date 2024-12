Plano police use genetic genealogy and DNA evidence to solve 1991 cold case A North Texas police department used genetic genealogy technology, similar to what's used in over-the-counter ancestry tests, alongside DNA evidence to find a suspect in a 33-year-old cold case. Plano Police have arrested 64-year-old Nicholas Ray Carney in Ardmore, Oklahoma, for allegedly abducting and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old child in 1991.