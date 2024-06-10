Watch CBS News

Plano ISD to vote on proposed school closures

Monday night, the Plano ISD school board is scheduled to vote on an issue that could result in the closure of four schools. Officials say it's due to declining enrollment and a $35 million budget shortfall for that school system.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.