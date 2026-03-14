Pentagon plans to send 5,000 more U.S. troops to Middle East as Iran tensions escalate CBS News has learned the Pentagon plans to send up to 5,000 additional sailors and Marines to the Middle East as the conflict with Iran escalates and attacks threaten key oil shipping routes. Thick smoke rose over the major oil port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates after strikes linked to the fighting, while President Trump said a U.S. bombing raid destroyed military targets on Iran’s Kharg Island without hitting energy infrastructure. Iran has threatened to target U.S.-linked regional oil facilities and is accused of attacking multiple tankers in the area.