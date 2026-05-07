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Patient describes nuclear medicine cancer treatment as less scary than it sounds

Nuclear medicine is emerging as a new frontier in cancer treatment, using targeted radioactive material that doctors say can save lives. Lori Anti‑Ice, a 54‑year‑old mother of two, treated at Penn Medicine, regularly receives injections of radioactive compounds as part of her therapy. She was diagnosed a decade ago with advanced neuroendocrine pancreatic cancer. Although the idea of radioactive treatment can seem intimidating, she says the actual experience is calm and manageable.
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