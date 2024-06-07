Watch CBS News

Pat Sajak's last Wheel of Fortune episode airing

After hosting "Wheel of Fortune" for 41 years, Pat Sajak is taking his final spin on Friday. Last year, the now 77-year-old announced this would be his final season after being part of more than 8,000 episodes.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.