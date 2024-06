Overcrowding a major issue at many North Texas animal shelters Dallas Animal Services is over 140% capacity for dogs. Right now, adoption fees are waived. Pets come spayed/neutered and with age-appropriate vaccines, a microchip, and an ID tag. They also provide adopters with a free week of virtual training through GoodPup, coupons for Petco and PetSmart and a Healthy Start voucher for $250 towards a wellness exam at a VCA Hospital.