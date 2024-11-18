On November 18, 1999, a stack of over 5,000 logs collapsed, killing 12 people.

Nov. 18 marks 25 years since deadly Texas A&M bonfire collapse On November 18, 1999, a stack of over 5,000 logs collapsed, killing 12 people.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On