North Texas parents turn to landlines to give kids independence without smartphones Some North Texas parents are turning to old‑school landline phones to give their kids independence without the risks of smartphones, social media, or internet access. Families say the switch has improved how their children communicate with friends and relatives. One Grapevine mom of six says her kids now use a simple cordless phone, and she’s part of a growing movement to delay smartphones and bring back basic phone habits from the ’80s and ’90s.