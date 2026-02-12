North Texas NICUs share Valentine "love bugs" as nonprofits give back Hospitals across North Texas are celebrating Valentine’s Day with tiny “love bug” photo moments for babies in their NICUs. The festive outfits are meant to bring joy to families spending the holiday in the hospital. Meanwhile, two local nonprofits — Poetic and The Stewpot — joined the studio to share how their Valentine’s gift boxes support vulnerable neighbors. Each box includes items created by the people these organizations serve, offering a way to spread love beyond the holiday.