North Texas husband recounts final moments before sudden loss of wife and unborn son A North Texas father is grieving the sudden loss of his wife, Tiffany, and their unborn son just days before her due date and Mother’s Day. He says she complained of a severe headache before falling asleep and never recovering. After nearly 20 years of marriage, two children and a baby on the way, he describes her as his rock, his anchor and someone who “didn’t meet a stranger.” He is now sharing his story as he tries to process the unimaginable.