North Texas families face rising costs / Making Ends Meet North Texans are being hit from two sides this spring: rising everyday expenses and an active, destructive severe‑weather season. As part of a new weekly financial segment, Making Ends Meet, Doug Dunbar highlights how recent storms—including those in Springtown and Crescent— have already caused significant hardship. Large hail, in some cases baseball‑sized, has smashed vehicles, damaged homes, and added unexpected financial strain for families already watching their budgets closely. With spring weather far from over, many residents are bracing for more.