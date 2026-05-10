North Texas Democrats blast each other's records in battle for newly drawn Congressional District It's a game of political musical chairs, and when the music stops, only one of the two Democrats who have served North Texans in Congress will be able to represent residents again next year. Former Democratic Congressman Colin Allred of Dallas and the woman who succeeded him in office, Democratic Congresswoman Julie Johnson of Farmers Branch, are now in a battle for the primary runoff in the newly drawn 33rd District, which is now only in Dallas County. The district has a majority of Latinos and Democrats.