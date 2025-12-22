North Texas Commission and NCTC leadership discuss DART negotiation: taxes, services and governance North Texas Commission President and CEO Chris Wallace and the new Executive Director of the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Todd Little, said they thought it was crucial to start conversations on the future of DART months ago. The cities of Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch, and Highland Park are considering leaving DART. They are discussing changing how much money they send to DART, the services they receive, and how the transit agency is governed. Timing is important because the citizen elections in the cities of Plano, Irving, Farmers Branch and Highland Park are in May, and the last day these cities can strike a deal and cancel the elections is March 18.